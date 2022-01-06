AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.