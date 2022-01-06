Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 181.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Roblox by 44.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,525 shares of company stock worth $59,442,957.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $88.54 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

