AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

