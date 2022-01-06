2,445 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NTAP opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

