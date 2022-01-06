Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

