SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $127,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

