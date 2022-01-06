Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.0 days.

CWSRF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CWSRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.