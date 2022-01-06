Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 54.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

