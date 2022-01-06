Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 54.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.