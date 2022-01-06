Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 199799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.