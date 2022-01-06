iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.62

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 26607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

