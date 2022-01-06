Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.66. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,532. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.