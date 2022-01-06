Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,807 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.69. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

