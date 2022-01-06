uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.37

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 1911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Get uniQure alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of uniQure by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of uniQure by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.