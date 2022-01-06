uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.37

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 1911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

