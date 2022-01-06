Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 16702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $611.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

