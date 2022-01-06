Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 4215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

