Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 9245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

