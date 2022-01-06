American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $161.26. 82,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,141. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

