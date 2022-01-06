Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 23,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,235. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.