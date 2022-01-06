Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,963 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 357,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.92.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

