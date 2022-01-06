SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 38,748 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 884.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 413,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

