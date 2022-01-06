SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

