SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 131,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 162.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

