Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,645 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 68.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

