SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 250 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEIC opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

