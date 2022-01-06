Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.