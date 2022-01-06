Amalgamated Bank Has $509,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.