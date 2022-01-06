Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skillz were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

