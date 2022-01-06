SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

NYSE:CRI opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.