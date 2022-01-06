Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,214 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

