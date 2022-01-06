Amalgamated Bank Has $562,000 Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,597,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of RRR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

