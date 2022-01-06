Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

