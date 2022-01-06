Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

