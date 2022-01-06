USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

