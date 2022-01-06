The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 6,000 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAM opened at $502.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

