Michael R. Rempell Sells 64,011 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $104,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

