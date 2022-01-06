Contrasting Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) & Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 4.00% 2.65% 2.40% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.61 $1.06 million $0.31 33.42 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

