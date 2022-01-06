$5.99 EPS Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

