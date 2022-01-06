Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 4,437 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $174.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,215. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $174.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

