Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $58.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.