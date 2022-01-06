Shard (SHARD) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $46,618.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

