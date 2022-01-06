Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 12,337 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,425. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

