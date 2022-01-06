Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

