Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 417 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

