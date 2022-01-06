Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $285,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Core & Main Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

