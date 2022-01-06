Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

