Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 3,273 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $$20.92 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

