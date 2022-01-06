Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,260 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,264. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.