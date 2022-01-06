Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,695 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $69.89. 96,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

