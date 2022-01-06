Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 26,570 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,479. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

